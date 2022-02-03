NSCDC boss orders immediate withdrawal of personnel attached to Shina Peller

The Commandant General Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Audi, on Wednesday ordered the immediate withdrawal of personnel of the corps attached to the lawmaker representing lseyin/ltesiwaju/ Kajola/lwajowa Federal Constituency of Oyo State, Hon Shina Peller.

According to an investigation by the Nigerian Tribune on Wednesday, the directive was contained in a letter to the lawmaker dated February 2, 2022, by the Head of Administration, Oyo State Command, Sotito Igbalawole.

In the letter marked “Restricted” the corps stated that the withdrawal of the men was necessitated by “the urgent national need.”

The letter with reference number, NSCDC/OY/173/VOL.III/196,…