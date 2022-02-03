Onitsha River Port concession to generate over N50bn revenue ― ICRC

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) has said that the Onitsha River Port concession, which is under a Rehabilitate-Operate and Transfer (ROT) arrangement, targets to generate over N50 billion revenue.

The 30-year concession, which has received the approval of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) will serve as an alternative source of transporting goods to the South East from Lagos, Port Harcourt and other areas with adequate water connectivity.

The Ag. Head, Media and Publicity, Manji Yarling said the FEC’s approval followed a detailed process under the regulatory guidance of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) which commenced in 2011 with…