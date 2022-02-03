Over 5 million Anambra residents at risk of being infected with NTDs, Health Commissioner

The Anambra State Commissioner for Health, Dr Vincent Okpala, has said that over five million people residing in Anambra are at risk of being infected with NeglectedTropical Diseases (NTD).

He plead with all community members / LGAs to assist in identifying fast-flowing rivers and streams for blackfly control, he encouraged residents to sleep inside LLIN (Mosquito bed Net) to prevent Mosquito vector from transmitting Lymphatic Filariasis and Malaria diseases, he advise residents, especially, the rural dwellers, to go and receive their Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTD) drugs from their Community Directed Distributors (CDDs). in their various Communities, or visit any Government Health…