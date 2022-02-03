Oyo Education Ministry pledges support for girl child initiatives

Students who excelled at the seventh Raising Girls Ambition (RAGA) conference held last year have been presented with awards at a ceremony held at the Oyo State Ministry of Education on Wednesday.

The organisers of RAGA have also appealed to the ministry to fulfil its promises earlier made.

RAGA is a cardinal project of the Global Youth Leadership and Girl-child Foundation (GYLGF).

The students who won awards participated in debate, quiz and essay competitions.

Dr Adepeju Oti, the founder of GYLGF and convener of RAGA, said: “Today, we are here to project our work to the ministry in our usual manner, to reward our young stars who excelled at the last 7th RAGA Conference, in debate, quiz…