That feeling of unwell could mean diabetes — Dr Balogun, diabetes expert

In this interview by SADE OGUNTOLA, a diabetes expert, Dr Williams Balogun, said Nigerians should be diabetes-conscious, eat healthily and exercise to avoid falling prey to diabetes because it is on the rise in Nigeria.

H OW is Nigeria’s 10 per cent sugar tax on sweetened beverages likely to impart incidence of health problems like diabetes, tooth decay and obesity?

It is a step in the right direction because there is a rise in the burden of diabetes and its complications in Nigeria and other developing countries. We have imbibed the Western lifestyle, their diet and way of life, which were not part of our traditional culture.

Consuming sweetened beverages and sugar makes people gain…