CISLAC condemns clampdown on Vision FM’s ‘Idon Mikiya’ Programme 

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has condemned what it called a needless Federal Government clampdown on ‘Idon Mikiya’, a Hausa programme on Abuja-based radio station, Vision FM.

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) had imposed a fine on the station and suspended the programme for allegedly discussing issues about a national security agency.

The Executive Director of CISLAC, Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, in a statement he personally signed, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call the NBC to order, saying that level of intolerance and impunity is getting out of hands and it has no place in a democracy.

“We call on the administration to urgently lift the…