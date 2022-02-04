Court convicts fake lawyer in Ekiti

An Ekiti State magistrates’ court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital has convicted one Abayomi Kayode for six months imprisonment for parading himself as a lawyer in the state.

The defendant was convicted after the Ikere branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) petitioned the police over his activities in the state, where he was using a forged lawyer’s seal and claimed to have graduated from the Ekiti State University, which was proved to be false.

In a judgment delivered on Friday, the magistrate, I. T Ola-Olorun held that the accused was found guilty on a two-count charge with an option to pay a fine of N50,000 respectively.

Counsel to the defendant, Tope Salami had earlier…