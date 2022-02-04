Danger of ignoring the minority

The ‘butterfly effect’ philosophy posits that little actions and circumstances can have a major and enormous effect on a much bigger realm. In like manner, history has taught us that the irate actions of a few can have irreversible devastating effects on a whole country and society at large.

Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel said, “The only thing we learn from history is that we learn nothing from history!”

All over the world, amongst the countries that have been brought to its knees with internal insurgencies, research has discovered that it is often the radical few in the society responsible for the wanton loss of lives. Recall the ‘holocaust saga’. Most Germans were…