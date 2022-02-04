FG links 123 companies, 33 bureaux de change to terror financing

The Federal Government, on Thursday, revealed that the analysis carried out by the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) in 2020-2021 revealed that there are 96 financiers of terrorism in Nigeria with about 123 companies and 33 bureaux de change also involved.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammad, stated this at a media briefing in Abuja, adding that 424 associates/supporters of the financiers were also identified. He said 45 suspects have been arrested as a result of the analysis and will be prosecuted soon.

Similarly, the Minister said 26 suspected bandits/kidnappers and seven co-conspirators have been unearthed.

The minister was speaking in the first of the series of…