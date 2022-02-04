Five ways technology can ease the stress of the ‘school rush’

‘Detty December’ is over and students, teachers and parents alike have been trying to settle through the mad rush of ‘back to school’ and get back properly into the swing of things.

Parents, who are just settling back to work after the holiday, usually face multiple tasks such as beating morning traffic to get their children to school on time, making sure that daily school supplies are lined up and ready to use, while also taking time out of their busy schedules to help their children with homework, among other things.

For parents trying to ease their ‘school runs’ stress, here are five ways that technology can help: