Lack of training, proper orientation of drivers causing more tanker accidents ― PTD chairman

The Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), branch of Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Otunba Salman Oladiti has lamented the lack of training and proper orientation of tanker drivers as one of the many factors causing multiple road accidents of petroleum tankers in the country.

He made this known to Tribune Online on Friday via telephone interview.

Oladiti explained that there is a need for the members to be continuously trained and retrained in order not to derail from the recognized safety procedures and guidelines.

He, therefore, stated that the training and retraining exercise of its members would resume immediately after the federal government declares a drastic…