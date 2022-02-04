‘Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park Gombe project in progress’

The Gombe State Government has said that the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park project, being executed by the administration of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, is earnestly in progress.

Director-General, Press Affairs, Government House, Gombe State, Ismaila Uba Misilli, gave the assurance in a statement he made available to Journalists in Gombe on Friday.

He said that the park, located at Dadinkowa, within the vicinity of the hydropower plant, when completed and put to use, would be a hub for trade and investment.

He noted that the project is a big attraction for investors and industrialists as the zone boasts fertile agricultural land and other natural resources.

The DG press also said that…