No going back on Ondo Sea Port project ― Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has reiterated his administration commitment towards the actualisation of the Ondo Deep Seaport, saying the port will not only serve Nigeria, but the whole of West Africa when developed.

Akeredolu stated this while speaking during the Retreat Programme for Political Office Holders and Accounting Officers in the state, saying many investors have shown interest in the project but noted that the Federal government approval is causing a delay in the take-off of the project.

Akeredolu who frowned over the delay in the port declaration as one of the effects of the contradiction in the country’s federalism said states should be empowered to develop their…