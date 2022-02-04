Okowa tasks Nigerians on humility, honesty in nation-building

Delta governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa has charged Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of humility, honesty, diligence and integrity in the discharge of their duties for enhanced productivity.

Governor Okowa gave the charge during the Funeral Service of late Chief Isaac Jemide, on Friday, at St. Cyprian Catholic Church, in Warri.

He said the late Jemide was a courageous man who spoke truth to power at all times, adding that his type was the kind of people that could shape the nation and the community.

He urged the children and Nigerians to emulate the virtues of humility, courage and integrity which the elder statesman epitomised.

“He was a man I didn’t meet so frequently. But the few times I…