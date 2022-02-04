Ortom heads PDP FCT LGA council elections campaign council

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted the National Campaign Council for February 12, 2022, Local Government Area Council Elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, naming Governor Sam Ortom of Benue state as the chairman.

Four other state governors are members of the 24-man council, including Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (Sokoto), Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed (Bauchi), Nyesom Wike (Rivers) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

Also named as members of the council are Chairman of PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Sen. Walid Jibrin; former senate presidents, Sen. David Mark and Sen. Bukola Saraki; Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe; former Kogi state governor, Ibrahim Idris;…