Prevalence of early marriage in Northern Nigeria

The practice of early girl child marriage is prevalent in Northern Nigeria even though many countries in Africa have legal provisions on the minimum age for marriage which is either pegged at 16 or 18 depending on the country. Today, underage marriages are conceived and arranged by parents and children are given out in marriage based on reasons like poverty, culture and religion to mention a few.

In Northern Nigeria, early marriages are on the increase and to curb this, parents, government, and traditional rulers have a lot to do. It is sad that despite the fact that this practice is widespread and obvious to all, nothing is done to address the issue while the victims continue to wallow…