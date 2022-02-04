Research institute honours Islamic scholar

ISLAMIC scholar and director of Morkaz Naseeha International Arabic School, Ibadan, Sheikh Olalekan Usman Bolaji has been awarded an honorary doctorate certificate in strategic leadership by the Corporate Institute of Strategic Research (CISR).

Dr Umar Faruk and James Etim M. presented the scholar with a ceremonial rope and a certificate at a ceremony last weekend at the institute in Abuja.

Faruk described the CISR as a professional body for development experts, specialists and practitioners, urging Dr Bolaji to be a good ambassador of the institute and continue to be the man they honoured.

“You are now a member of the research institute and I want you to know that to whom much is given,…