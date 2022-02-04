Take prompt action against 96 identified alleged terrorists’ sponsors, Afenifere tells FG

Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, on Friday challenged the Federal Government to take prompt action against the already identified 96 alleged sponsors of terrorism in the country rather than just periodically announcing the efforts it is making in combating the menace.

The body threw the challenge in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, in reaction to the announcement by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, that the Federal Government had identified 96 sponsors of terror groups in Nigeria.

This was just as Afenifere equally said the disclosure by Borno State governor, Babangana Zulum, that the Islamic West African Province…