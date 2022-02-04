World Cancer Day: Towards equitable cancer care

“Where you live should not determine whether you live or whether you die” – Bono

ON February 4 every year, the global cancer community commemorates World Cancer Day (WCD) to inspire greater awareness of cancer and action to better prevent, detect and treat the disease.WCD 2022 marks the first year of a new three-year campaign centred on the issue of equity with the campaign theme ‘Close the care gap’. This year’s campaign raises awareness about the lack of equity in cancer care. Cancer remains a major cause of geographic, racial, social and gender inequality.According to the WHO, cancer ranks as a leading cause of death and an important barrier to increasing life expectancy in…