Abia State restricts movement of heavy vehicles after trailer kills 6 in Aba market

Abia State Government says it has restricted the daily movement of heavy vehicles in the state.

This comes as the Abia State government has stated that the closure of the Waterside abattoir and Ahia Udele market in Aba is permanent after a trailer that killed six people after it rammed into the market in Aba last Thursday.

The State Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, who met with traders of the closed markets recenlty in Umuahia informed them that the closure as directed by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is aimed at safeguarding life and preservation of public health.

However, the Commissioner for Transport, Chief Godswill Uche Nwanoruo, disclosed that the Governor…