Aggrieved Ekiti APC aspirants are gentlemen, they will campaign for Oyebanji —Karounwi, APC S/West Caretaker Publicity Secretary

The South West Zonal Caretaker Publicity Secretary of the National Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Dapo Karounwi, who hails from Ekiti State, speaks with SAM NWAOKO on the fallout of the party’s governorship primary election held recently.

Sir, you have been hearing the reactions, especially from the group of seven aspirants, to the outcome from the primary election conducted by your party in Ekiti State. How do you react to the fallout?

Incidentally, I am from Ekiti State and I was a part of the stakeholders meeting called by the election committee sent by the national headquarters of our party to Ekiti State. The meeting was…