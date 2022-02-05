APC, cohorts plot to foist Sanwo-Olu on us in 2023 —Lagos PDP

Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it has uncovered plans by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its cohorts within the major opposition party in the state to foist Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the PDP governorship candidate, come 2023 General Election.

PDP said this on Saturday in a statement issued by its publicity secretary, Ademola Oyede, in reaction to the reply made by Lagos APC spokesperson, Mr Seye Oladejo, to an interview by a PDP chieftain, Taofik Gani, who is the immediate past spokesperson of the main opposition party.

Gani had in the said interview beckoned on Governor Sanwo-Olu to dump his party platform, APC and join the PDP, to enable…