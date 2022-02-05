COAS embarks on operational assessment tour to Niger

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya on Saturday embarked on an operational tour of 31 Brigade Area of Responsibility in Minna, Niger State.

The tour is in continuation of ongoing evaluation and review of troops’ operations in the fight against terrorism, banditry, and other sundry crimes in the country.

Addressing operational commanders in Minna, the COAS charged them to take appropriate tactical measures and bold steps to tackle the menace of banditry and kidnapping in their areas of responsibility, adding that they must be thorough and circumspect in order to expunge all operational lapses in the ongoing anti banditry campaign.

