Drivers react as 10,444 vehicles fail safety tests in one month

The Lagos State government commenced its ‘No vehicle inspection, no road worthiness certificate’ policy in January 2022. In this report, TOLA ADENUBI visited some motor parks to examine commercial bus drivers’ readiness for the new policy.

Some days ago, a top official of the Lagos State government dropped a bombshell. The spokesperson of the Ministry of Transportation, Mrs Bolanle Ogunlola, disclosed in a statement that in the month of January alone, 10,444 vehicles out of 26,442, failed the minimum safety standard tests conducted on them.

She credited the number to the state’s Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, as the state began the execution of its…