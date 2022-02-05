Ekiti 2022: Agboola claims PRP ticket

A governorship candidate on the platform of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) in the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in Ekiti State, Mr Agboola Olaniyi Ben has said that he will transform the state into the business and Agriculture hub in the governorship election come June this if elected into the number one seat in the state.

Agboola who gave the hint in Ado-Ekiti shortly after which he emerged as the PRP governorship flag bearer in the state in June 2022 elections reiterated that he has what it takes to take Ekiti to the next level.

“We’ve embarked on consultations across the 16 local government chapters of the party in Ekiti State including all critical stakeholders from…