LG Polls: Kebbi electoral commission disqualifies all PDP candidates

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kebbi State, has condemned the decision of the Kebbi State Independent Electoral Commission (KESIEC) to disqualify all its candidates contesting today’s Local Government Elections in the state, describing it as a joke taken too far.

The Chairman of the Party in the state, Alhaji Bello Usman Suru, while addressing newsmen on Thursday night at the party’s secretariat, expressed the party’s displeasure at the decision of the electoral body’s reasons for the disqualification, which he said were not acceptable to the PDP.

Suru said his party had fulfilled all laid down rules and regulations concerning the electoral processes in the state and he,…