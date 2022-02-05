Soldiers served us bread without water —Thugs arrested in Ekiti

The governorship primaries of the major political parties in Ekiti have come and gone but not without some happenings which raised serious tension among the citizens of the state. Events leading to both primaries of the parties and the security situation have all pointed to possible breakdown of law and order.

In view of this, when the news of the arrest of some political thugs enroute Ekiti State filtered in, residents and political watchers expressed misgivings and shock that political actors could plan to unleash mayhem on the people they were struggling to lead and control.

The armed thugs numbering ninety eight were intercepted when entering Ekiti State for the primary election of the…