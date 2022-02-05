Traditional ruler gets commendation for volunteering to teach in public school

A traditional ruler, Onisanbo of Ogbooro land in Saki East Local Government Area of Oyo State, His Royal Highness, Oba Kazeem Adio Adegboye (Ilufemiloye 1), has received a commendation from the people of the town for volunteering to share his knowledge of mathematics with some students of a particular school in the town.

Recall that recently, the picture of the traditional ruler surfaced on social media, particularly Facebook in which he was seen taking the students of Community Grammar School, Ogbooro, on rudiments of mathematics.

Some indigenes of the town who spoke with Saturday Tribune described his action as a very good one, stating that it is quite commendable. One of them, Mr Segun…