We can’t be complaining about state police when we’ve not tried it —Lagos lawmaker, Abiru

Honourable Rotimi Lateef Abiru is a member of Lagos State House of Assembly representing Somolu II Constituency. The lawmaker, who is the immediate past Chief Whip of the House, in this interview by BOLA BADMUS, speaks on state police, the Value Added Tax (VAT), among others.

You are a strong supporter of establishment of State Police, why are you in support?

This is one thing that we have been clamouring for before insurgents started. We have been to other countries and we know how security is considered very important over there. And beyond State Police, there is also community policing. The people can police their state better because they understand as well as have better knowledge…