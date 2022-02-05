We remain committed to fighting for justice everywhere —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has reassured of Nigeria’s commitment to pursuing peace and progress in Africa, and other parts of the world, by consistently pushing for justice, fairness and inclusiveness in global affairs.

He gave the assurance in a sideline meeting with the Prime Minister of Palestine, Mohammad Shtayyeh, at the ongoing African Union meetings, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

President Buhari said the country remains unwavering in supporting democracy, development, and good governance, particularly in ensuring the rights of individuals and institutions.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity) quoted Buhari as saying: “As a country,…