Zamfara people’ll resist illegal plot to  impeach deputy governor —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has strongly cautioned the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle against stoking or inducing violence in the state by “orchestrating and manipulating” the state House of Assembly to commence what it called an illegal and undemocratic process of impeachment against the democratically elected Deputy Governor of Zamfara state, Mahdi Gusau.

The party vowed in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba on Saturday that the people of the state will resist the attempt to use flimsy excuses to deny them of the mandate they gave freely to the party.

The statement warned: “This illegal process of impeachment despite a subsisting…