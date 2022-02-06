ASUU asks House of Reps to drop students’ loan bill, says it won’t work

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has asked the House of Representatives to drop the Student’s Loan Bill currently before it, saying the bill is totally unnecessary.

The President of the union, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, gave this position in an exclusive interview with Nigerian Tribune.

He said there was simply no basis for such a bill to have been introduced in the first instance in the House let alone members debating it to become a policy in a country as Nigeria with a high burden of graduates’ unemployment.

The Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, is the sponsor of the bill.

According to him, it is obvious that most graduates in the country, especially those from…