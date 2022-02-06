At Wande Coal’s Urban Live Session, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Falz others shine

There had been talks about Wande Coal’s Urban Live Session and what the people should expect. On the day of the event that brought out music stars and fans who love good music music, it was not hard to tell that Wand Coal understood the business and came to deliver.

At the one-night urban session, Wande Coal performed some of his best songs for his fans and supporters who have stayed with him through dark and low moments of his life. From his music delivery, Coal who was a former member of defunct Mo’hits Records once again proved that he is one of the best vocalists in the music industry.

Described as one one-of-a-kind live music experience, the venue was filled to brim with fans,…