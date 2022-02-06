Buhari advocates stronger, better leadership for African countries

President Muhammadu Buhari in a meeting with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Sunday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, said African growth and development will require strong, visionary leadership that caters for the needs of the people, and effectively strengthens institutions that encourage peaceful co-existence, while providing disincentives to conflicts and coups.

In the meeting, which took place at the Headquarters of the African Union, he commended the efforts of the Ethiopian leader in maintaining peace and unity in the country, and dedication to ensuring fairness and justice in development.

“You are leading a country that is large and diversified, just like Nigeria, and I know the sacrifices…