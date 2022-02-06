Delta command screens 278 indigent applicants

By
Headliners
-
2


Following the ongoing 2021 Police recruitment for Delta State indigenes which commenced on February 1, 2022, at Cenotaph Asaba, the Delta Police Command has screened a total of 278 applicants so far from 15 local government areas in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, on Sunday.

Delta command screens 278 indigent applicants
Commissioner of Police, Delta State, CP Ari Muhammed Ali

He gave the rundown according to local government areas as follows: Aniocha North – 11,
Aniocha South – 9, Bomadi – 20, Burutu – 24, Ethiope East – 22, Ethiope West – 23, Ika North East – 39, Ika South – 31 and Isoko North – 17.

Others are Isoko South – 13,…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR