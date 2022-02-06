Federal Fire Service Zone J poised to tackle emergency fire disaster ― ACG

The Zonal Commander, Federal Fire Service, Zone J Command, Imo & Abia State, Assistant Controller General, Achi Okidi Ijeoma, has stated the command’s readiness towards tackling all forms of fire disaster in the zone to ensure lives are safe.

The ACG while speaking to Tribune Online in Owerri weekend, said with their modern equipment of fire appliances made up of 2 big sets of fire trucks and small rapid intervention vehicles, the command is fortified to tackle any fire incident in the state and in the zone.

She said that the 2 big sets of trucks are the same equipment that can be found in any country of the world that has the DS System and everything needed to attend to fire incidents…