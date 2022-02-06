Man allegedly killed 22-yr-old girlfriend in Anambra 

A twenty-two-year-old girl has been allegedly killed by her boyfriend in Mgbakwu, Awka North Local government area of Anambra State.

According to an eye witness, Mrs Ngozi Nwude, the suspect Ikenna Oraekie had been in the habit of beating the girl despite caution from neighbours.

She said, the deceased had been living with the suspect and recently gave birth about six months ago even though the bride price was yet to be paid.

“She has been living with the suspect since.

“She is from Enugwu Agidi, in Njikoka LGA of the state, but her mother is from Mgbakwu.

“The suspect Ikenna Oraekie, was allegedly beating the girl before she suddenly collapsed and was rushed to the hospital where the…