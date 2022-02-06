Muslim women to govt: Protect women in Hijab from abuse, maltreatment, discrimination

The government at all levels in Nigeria and its relevant agencies have been called upon to protect women in hijab from abuse and other forms of maltreatment and discrimination with a view to protecting their dignity and honour.

This was the submission of Muslim women from different Islamic organisations under the aegis of Coalition of Nigerian Muslim Women, on Saturday evening at their gathering at the Unity Park in Abuja as part of events scheduled to mark this year’s World Hijab Day to create awareness about the significance of Hijab.

Speaking at the event, Hajiya Azeeza Jibrin, a member of the coalition, declared that the hijab remained the dress of dignity and honour.

According to…