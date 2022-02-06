NCP exempts three privatised firms from BPE’s monitoring

The National Council on Privatisation (NCP) has approved the delisting of three privatised enterprises from routine monitoring activities of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).

This was after they had fulfilled their obligations as identified in the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) contained in the Share Sale and Purchase Agreement (SSAP) signed with the BPE.

The companies are; Federal Superphosphate Fertiliser Company (FSFC), Kaduna; Cement Company of Northern Nigeria (CCNN), Sokoto, and Ikoyi Hotel (now Southern Sun) Lagos.

Their delisting followed a request by the BPE to the NCP, chaired by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, for approval at its maiden meeting for the year 2022 which…