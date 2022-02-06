Nigeria re-elected to African Union Peace Security Council 

The Federal Republic of Nigeria has been re-elected into the African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) for another three-year mandate (2022-2025), to represent the West African region the country pulled 44 votes in the first round to secure the statutory 2/3 votes required to win the election.

Nigerian Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union Victor Adeleke represents Nigeria in this important Council at the Permanent Representatives level.

The election of the 15-member Council was held on 3rd February 2022 during the 40th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union (Ministers of Foreign Affairs) in Addis Ababa.

Also elected for…