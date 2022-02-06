We are in a hurry to develop Nigeria — Senate President

The Senate President, Senator Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan, has expressed the willingness of the present administration of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to develop the country for good saying, “We are in a hurry to develop the country”.

Speaking at a mega empowerment programme organized by the senator representing Kwara North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Sadiq Umar, at the weekend, Senator Lawan said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration was working hard to fix infrastructural challenges, urging Nigerians to continue to support the government.

He reiterated the need for the continued partnership of the federal government with the state and the local…