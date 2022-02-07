2023 presidency: Plot against Atiku thickens

DESPITE ongoing aggressive campaign by his foot soldiers to penetrate geopolitical zones, big wigs in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), including former top military brass are said to be opposed to the fresh presidential bid of former vice-president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Atiku; former president of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki; former Speaker of the House of Representatives and incumbent governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal and former governor of Kano State, Dr Musa Kwankwanso are among politicians from the North seeking the PDP ticket for 2023 presidential poll.

Regarded as among the main power brokers in the party since the inception of the PDP in 1998, the ex-military leaders…