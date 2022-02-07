ACCI partners CAC, drafts plan to induct all companies under chamber

Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has entered into a partnership with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), with a proposal to bring all companies under the ACCI shelter.

Speaking on Monday in Abuja while on a courtesy visit to CAC, the President of ACCI, Dr Al-Mujtaba Abubakar, said the move will sanitise the economy and increase oversight on activities of companies in Nigeria.

He said: “We are here to seek partnership on a major campaign we are embarking on- Making all companies in Nigeria members of Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

“This policy exists in Europe, Middle East and South Asia because it has a lot of advantages.

“We have prepared a concept note that…