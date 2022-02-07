Blackmailing me over 2023 baseless, says Emmanuel’s anointed candidate

Worried by torrents of attacks since he was named as the anointed candidate to succeed incumbent Governor Udom Emmanuel in 2023, the Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Pastor Umo Eno, has warned his detractors to desist and focus on issues rather than subjecting him to blackmail.

Addressing a forum at the Watbridge Hotel, Uyo, the state capital at the weekend, Eno, who spoke against the backdrop of condemnations trailing his endorsement by the governor, described his selection as “an act of God”, alleging that he became subject of ridicule by those who had indicated interest to run but not favoured by the governor.

According to him, “it does not matter who is chosen as…