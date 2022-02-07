Equities market bows to profit-taking, shed 0.2 per cent

Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), on Monday, was sour as the benchmark index bows to profit-taking.

The local stock market started the week’s trading on a negative note as profit-taking witnessed in MTN Nigeria caused a 0.2 per cent decline in the All Share Index (ASI).

Thus, the NGX ASI settled at 47,203.39 basis points, just as the market capitalisation settled at N25.44 trillion having lost N41.24 billion.

Consequently, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date return moderated to +1.2 per cent and +10.5 per cent, respectively.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was mixed as 21 tickers gained relative to 22 losers.

On the performance board, SCOA and Prestige…