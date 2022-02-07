Intensify battle against terrorists, Niger gov urges military

Niger State Governor and Chairman North Central States Governors’ Forum (NCSGF), Abubakar Sani Bello, has urged the military to intensify efforts in their operations to combat insurgency and terrorism in the state as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor’s plea followed the incessant increase in attacks by the terrorists in Shiroro, Munya, Rafi and Paikoro Local Government Areas of the state recently.

In a statement issued, by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mrs Mary Noel-Berje, on Monday and made available to the newsmen in Minna, the governor decried and lamented the constant attacks on many communities and consequential loss of lives and property, including…