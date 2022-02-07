Issuance of certificates: We will continue to seek legal redress until we get justice ― Yari’s group

The factional Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Zamfara State Chapter, Lawal Liman loyal to the former Governor Abdulaziz Yari has said they will continue to seek legal address until they get justice on the recent action taken by the National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the APC to issue Certificate of Return to Governor Matawalle’s faction of the party despite the court order that stipulated the maintenance of status quo.

Liman described as contempt of court the action by the national organ of the party, adding that as founding leaders and members of the APC, former Governor Yari’s faction shouldn’t be treated like lepers in their own house…