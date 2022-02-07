Local stock market maintains bullish trend, posts 2.3 per cent WoW increase

As predicted, the Nigerian equities market had another bullish momentum last week, as investors’ appetite remained stimulated, resulting in positive trading activities through the week.

Hence, the All-Share Index (ASI) rose strongly by 2.33 per cent, Week-on-Week (WoW) to close at 47,279.92 basis points on Friday, while the market capitalisation added N579.21 billion (WoW) to close at N25.48 trillion.

Notably, bargain hunting in Seplat, Presco, Guaranty Trust Holding Company, MTN Nigeria and Dangote Cement drove the weekly gain as their respective shares appreciated by 10.1 per cent, 7.6 per cent, 7.2 per cent 5.4 per cent and 5.5 per cent.

Consequently, the MTD and YTD returns printed…