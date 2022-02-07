Nigerian Afrobeat star, Udaya Peter, popularly known as Shaggyblaq has stated that Nigeria is the bastion of afrobeats.

Shaggyblaq made this known to Tribune Online on Sunday afternoon via telephone call on the rise of afrobeats in the world.

He noted that afrobeats is the sound of the future and that other musicians from Africa have been diligently constructing the sound.

Shaggyblaq cited the instance of Burna Boy and Wizkid, two of Nigeria’s biggest stars, both took home Grammys in the past year, and American pop stars have eagerly tapped into the scene.

“Nigeria is the bastion of Afrobeats, producing most of the stars who have penetrated the West in recent years.

“Afrobeat stars in…