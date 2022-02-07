Olawoyin declares interest for Kwara South senatorial seat

A son of prominent political leader in the ancient town of Offa, Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State, Hon Olusegun Olawoyin, has declared interest to represent Kwara South in the Senate come 2023 general elections.

Speaking during the declaration in Offa, coinciding with his father’s posthumous birthday at the weekend, Hon Olawoyin said that he is determined to impact lives as exemplified by his late father when he got the victory.

“With your support, I am set to introduce legislative agenda that is specific, measurable, achievable, reliable, people-oriented and practicable.

“Lawmaking has taken a different dimension and only those with the requisite skills, aptitude should…